Forgive them

THE EDITOR: TT, it is imperative we forgive our parents. Forgive them for not being perfect. Parents do the best they can with the tools available to them.

Our parents tried to keep the same promises we make to our own children.

When you forgive your parents for the mistakes they have made, you are forgiving yourself for the mistakes you will make with your own children.

Being a competent parent does not come with a rule book.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town