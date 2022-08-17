A salute to pan people

THE EDITOR: This being the designated month of the widely acclaimed and respected steelpan, it would be remiss of me, being a music enthusiast/pan lover, if I did not identify the achievements of the pan fraternity.

The steelpan has evolved into being one of the musical treasures that has been offered to the world. Pan can never be in danger, as far as I am concerned, due to its worldwide acceptance. This instrument evolved from tamboo bamboo to the steel instrument it is today, and has fascinated the rest of the world due to its sound and uniqueness. I say with authority that pan is here to stay.

The outstanding leaders, both past and present, worked tirelessly in the vineyards to bring this instrument to the standard it is at present. Pan tuners such as Bertie Marshall, Ellie Mannette, Anthony Williams, Rudolph Charles, Neville Jules and Leo Cooker have left their footprints in the sands of time.

The southland must not be forgotten for the contribution that southerners have made to the development of the instrument. It is known that the drum originally came from the oil belt, plus most of the top tuners are originally from the southland, such as Bertram Kellman, Lincoln Noel and Leo Coker, just to name a few.

Leaders like Lennox Bobby Mohammed, Milton “Wire” Austin, Steve Achaiba and Junia Regrello (mayor of San Fernando) all played their part in making pan into what it has become.

Wentworth Richardson and Liam Teague, who I think was also from the southland, are outstanding players of the instrument, as was the late Ken “Professor” Philmore.

Acclaimed pannists like Robert Greenidge, Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, Teague, Andy Narell and Othello Mollineau have achieved greatness internationally. Others like Gulston, Clive Telemaque, Yohan Chuckaree, Joshua Regrello and De Jean Cain are heading to be legends of the future.

We must not forget Winston Spree Simon for his contribution. He is said to be the first man to play anything with sense on the pan. I may be taken to task for this statement because of the steelband rivalry that still exists today.

Pan Trinbago must be complimented for its involvement in the development of the steelpan. To current president Beverly Ramsey-Moore and all past and present officials, I say a heartfelt thank you.

To the people of Trinidad and Tobago, let us love and appreciate this great gift the Almighty has given us, because many others wished that it belonged to them.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity