Walcott, Ahye in TT's NACAC Championship team

Keshorn Walcott, of Trinidad and Tobago, competes in qualifications for the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships on July 21, in Eugene, Oregon, US. (AP PHOTO) -

TWO-TIME Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott has been named in a 14-member national team to compete at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships, scheduled for August 19-21, in Bahamas.

The National Association for Athletics Administration said the team will leave TT on Wednesday.

Walcott, 29, is coming off a fourth-place finish in the men's javelin final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. England, earlier this month.

Also on the national team is TT's top women's sprinter, Michelle-Lee Ahye who will be eyeing gold in the women's 100m.

Ahye will also lead TT's 4x100-metre relay team into action.

Sprinters Kyle Greaux, Eric Harrison and Jerod Elcock, fresh off a 4x100m Commonwealth silver medal alongside Kion Benjamin, will be going for relay glory again. Benjamin's absence on the NACAC team provides opportunity for either Akanni Hislop or Omari Lewis.

Asa Guevara, a member of the victorious 4x400m relay team at the Commonwealth Games, will vie for gold in the one-lap race.

TT NACAC team: Michelle Lee Ahye (100m, 4x100m), Khalifa St Fort (100m, 4x100m), Mauricia Prieto (200m, 4x100m), Reyare Thomas (200m, 4x100m), Shaniqua Bascombe (4x100m), Lalenii Grant (discus), Jerod Elcock (100m, 4x100m), Eric Harrison (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Kyle Greaux (200m, 4x100m), Akanni Hislop (4x100m), Omari Lewis (4x100m), Keshorn Walcott (javelin), Winama Stewart (shot put), Asa Guevara (400m).

Officials: Durly Lucas (manager), Ian Carter (coach), Keston Bledman (coach), Ismael Mastrapa (coach), Shurland Bonas (massage therapist), Anthony Walcott (massage therapist).