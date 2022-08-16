TT Under-19 cricketers struggle against Barbados

TT batsman Rajeev Ramnath plays a shot against Barbados in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Three-Day tournament in St Vincent, on Monday. - CWI

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-19 cricketers had another tough day at the office when matches in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Three-Day Under-19 tournament continued in St Vincent, on Monday.

Batting first on day one of round two at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, TT were dismissed for a paltry 107 against Barbados.

Kyle Ramdoo led the way for TT with 41 off 48 balls, an innings which included five fours and one six. Ricardo Chase chipped in with 20.

Johann Layne was the star for Barbados snatching 4/14 in 11.4 overs.

Dre Springer and Jayden Roberts were also among the wickets, with 2/9 and 2/23 respectively.

Barbados closed on 93/2 in response and only trail TT by 14 runs. Achilles Browne struck 35 off 95 balls and Joshua Dorne is on 25 not out off 105 balls.

In other matches, Leeward Islands are in strong position against Guyana at Park Hill. Guyana were skittled out for 73, before Leeward Islands ended day one on 119/4.

At Cumberland, Jamaica scored 265 and, at stumps, Windward Islands were 69/2.

All matches continue on Tuesday.