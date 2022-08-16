Trinidad James launches pop-up shop for his new sneakers

Trinidad James with his sneakers inspired by blue band maxi taixs found in Tobago. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

VISHANNA PHAGOO

Trinidad James, known for his hit song All Gold Everything, has released new sneakers inspired by the blue-band maxi taxis found only in Tobago.

He launched the sneakers for sale at his one-time pop-up shop at CBs Sleek Cutz, Rust Street, St Clair, Port of Spain, on Saturday. Only available at the pop-up shop and on his Hommewrk website, they were released in conjunction with Saucony, an American brand established in 1998 and known for its line of fitness sneakers.

At the launch, Trinidad James, whose real name is Nicholaus Joseph Williams, said, "I wanted to show love to Tobago, and this is my fourth shoe. The first three shoes were dedicated to different aspects of Trinidad.

"The red was for the hibiscus, because I love sorrel and you can make sorrel from hibiscus. The black was the steelpan because I love steelpan, Carnival and panorama.

"The yellow was the lunch pail, because when I went to Curepe Fatima RC School I used to have a yellow lunch pail when I was a child.

"So those first three tied very heavily back to Trinidad, but it's Trinidad and Tobago, so we have to show love to both."

James was born and grew up in Port of Spain before moving with his family to Canada and then Florida, so by launching these shoes, he feels he is immortalising his upbringing through fashion.

Aside from getting inspiration from Tobago and the blue band maxi taxis, he said the sneakers were designed by him and his girlfriend Asha Paul, who is also Trinidadian.

For the pop-up shop, Rust Street was lined with cars on both sides with no room to spare, while inside the venue was filled with people waiting to get their hands on a pair of the shoes.

The sneakers are all-blue and use different shades as well as different types of material – suede, leather and plastic. The plastic was used to create a see-through tip that is meant to give wearers the chance to personalise the shoes.

"You can see whatever coloured socks you are wearing and really style it. I'm bringing style to Trinidad even more than it already is, because obviously everyone in Trinidad is a fashion guru."

James showed the media what he meant, with yellow socks peeking through the see-through tip.

He added, "But more importantly, I'm bringing affordable fashion."

He said the shoes are going for $800, but on his website people can get a ten per cent discount after finishing a quiz with five questions based on the Hommewrk brand.

People were seen leaving the pop-up shop with two and three pairs of the shoes.

One elderly woman who sat patiently and waited for her turn before buying her new shoes and took the opportunity to greet James while leaving.

While waiting, customers were offered alcoholic beverages such as beers and a new drink called Bliss Blends. They were also entertained by soca music that played throughout the launch.

Not only the sneakers were on sale, as James also had his line of socks at a stall just inside the shop. His socks are meant to display the different cultures of TT by using items such as the hot pepper, snowcones and the national coat of arms, all of which are embroidered on the socks. The designs can be shown off through the plastic tip of the sneakers.