Man shot dead in St Mary's Village

A 26-year-old man from St Mary's Village in Moruga was gunned down at his home on Monday night.

Daniel Hamilton, of Poui Trace, died on the spot at around 8.30 pm.

The police said he was with his girlfriend at home, got a phone call and walked outside.

He was seen talking to a male friend. Gunshots were heard and neighbours found Hamilton motionless on the ground with injuries to his head and face.

The friend fled and neighbours called the police.

ASP Persad, Insp Ribeiro, PC Latchman and other police from the Homicide Bureau Region III as well as ASP Bertie, Insp Phillip, Sgt Haitool and other Southern Division police visited the scene.

The police do not yet have a motive for the killing.

The killer is still at large.