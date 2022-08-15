West Indies avoid T20 sweep against New Zealand

West Indies captain Rovman Powell celebrates hitting a six to defeat New Zealand by eight wickets during the third T20 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, Sunday. - AP

WEST Indies avoided a sweep in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand with a comfortable eight-wicket win in the third match at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday.

The victory was just West Indies' second win in their last 14 matches.

New Zealand scored a modest 145/7 in 20 overs batting first. Fast bowler Odean Smith was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 3/29 in four overs. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein also limited the New Zealand batsmen, grabbing 2/28 in four overs.

Glenn Phillips, the player of the series, continued his prolific form belting four fours and two sixes in his innings of 41 off 26 deliveries. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson chipped in with 24 off 27 balls.

In reply, West Indies cruised to 150/2 in 19 overs to complete the victory.

Openers Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks gave West Indies the perfect start putting on 102 in 13 overs.

King was the first batsman dismissed for 53 off 35 balls, a knock which included four fours and three sixes.

After Devon Thomas fell for five, Brooks and captain Rovman Powell guided West Indies home. Brooks struck three fours and two sixes in his innings of 56 not out off 59 deliveries and Powell closed on 27 not out off 15 balls.

Powell replaced Nicholas Pooran as captain for the third match as the latter was rested.

After being swept by Bangladesh 3-0 in an One-Day International (ODI) series in July, West Indies lost another ODI series 3-0, this time to India.

Following that, India got past West Indies 4-1 in a T20 series, before New Zealand defeated West Indies 2-1 in the latest T20 series.

West Indies and New Zealand will now play in a three-match ODI series starting on Wednesday at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

NEW ZEALAND 145/7 (20 overs) – Glenn Phillips 41, Kane Williamson 24; Odean Smith 3/29, Akeal Hosein 2/28 vs WEST INDIES 150/2 (19 overs) – Shamarh Brooks 56 not out, Brandon King 53, Rovman Powell 27 not out. West Indies won by eight wickets.