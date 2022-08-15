Unknown man’s body found in Brasso

File photo

The body of a man was found on Sunday morning wrapped in plastic in Brasso.

Police reported that at about 10 am they received an anonymous call to saying the body had been seen in a bushy area at the side of the Caparo Brasso Valley Road, Brasso.

PCs Dado and Cadogan responded and found the body 100 feet from the road.

The man's face was visible but his body was wrapped in black plastic. He appeared to be approximately six feet tall, and had dark skin and a gold tooth.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact police at 555 or 800TIPS.