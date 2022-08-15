Small crowd, big fun as Arima celebrates 136

Venezuelans parade during Arima Borough Day celebrations on Saturday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The relatively small audience at this year’s Arima Borough Day celebrations did not have much to see as only four bands took to the streets for the parade of the bands.

The borough celebrated its 136th year on Saturday with a parade which initially expected to see six bands. However, two decided the effort was not worth the expense.

Fish Alone Crew was the first band to pass around the Princess Royal Park at around 2 pm. The band paid tribute to deceased calypsonian Lord Kitchener, and was followed by Arkadians Sports Club which paid tribute to the late soca artist Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart.

Newsday contacted several of the bands that usually participated in the annual event and the responses for non-participation were mixed.

Some said the event was not well organised while others complained they were unable to start the mas from their camps, which was the custom, due to a lack of police officers to supervise the event.

Organisers of Rum Splash said they were only given two weeks to prepare and it was insufficient. But the lack of funding from the council was a major factor in the decision of most of the bands.