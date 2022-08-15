Second man dies after Residence nightclub shooting

The perimeter wall which the gunman hoisted himself over to shoot three people at The Residence, One Woodbrook Place, on Saturday. - JEFF K MAYERS

Lebanese building designer Elie Hajaly, 51, died at the Port of Spain General Hospital on Sunday night, after he was shot in the head early on Saturday morning.

Hajaly, who police believe was the target of a hit, is the second man to die after the shooting at The Residence nightclub, One Woodbrook Place.

Businessman Nikhil Luthra, 34, of Pelican Road, Lange Park, Chaguanas, and Hajaly, of Westmoorings, were both hit in the head when a gunman shot at a group seated on the patio of the nightclub at about 2.30 am on Saturday.

Roger Ramdeo, 34, of Princes Town, was shot in the abdomen and is in hospital in a stable but serious condition.

Luthra was the managing director of Relate Technologies Ltd, which imports electronics, and was also the co-founder of the Blue Sky online grocery.

Hajaly moved to Trinidad and Tobago about ten years ago. Police believe he was targeted because of a information they were given about his gambling habit.