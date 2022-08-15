President on vacation

President Paula-Mae Weekes.

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes is on vacation in Europe.

A statement issued on Monday by the Office of the President said Weekes left Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday and will return on August 26.

The President is travelling to Europe as part of a tour organised by the Anglican Diocese to attend the Oberammergau Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. First performed in 1635, the play, which is staged every ten years, was due to come off in 2020 but was postponed to 2022 owing to the covid19 pandemic.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo will act as President until Weekes returns.