New Grant man in court for dumping coconut shells on roadside

-

A New Grant man allegedly caught dumping green coconut shells on the roadside in Princes Town over the weekend has been charged with littering.

The 42-year-old man from Monkey Town Branch Road was also charged with driving without a valid insurance certificate. He is expected to face a Princes Town magistrate on Monday to answer both charges.

A police report said WPC Mitchell-Ramsey and other Princes Town municipal police were on mobile patrol on Saturday in a marked police van along Gopaul Bypass Road in Princes Town.

They saw a parked white Mazda van and a man throwing the coconut shell from the tray onto the roadside, a public place.

The police approached and told him of the offence – depositing litter in a public place – and cautioned him.

The police asked for his driving documents and found his driver’s licence was valid, but his insurance certificate had expired on August 2.

He was taken to the Princes Town municipal police station, where WPC Mitchell-Ramsey laid the charges.