Love triangle blamed for Valencia man’s murder

A love triangle is being blamed for the murder of a 28-year-old Valencia man who was killed, while having sex, by fake police on Saturday night.

Police said Carlton "Pilato" Sooknanan, of Emon Lane Valencia, was with a woman when, at about 10.20 pm, three men shouted "Police! Police!"

Sooknanan, police said, was on a mattress on the floor when his killers opened the window and forced themselves inside. The men, dressed in dark clothing, opened fire on Sooknanan. They then ran out the house leaving his girlfriend, who ran to his relatives’ home for help.

Police are working on the theory that Sooknanan, who is not originally from Valencia, was killed because of his relationship with a woman from the area.