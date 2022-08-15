Golden Teniel urges TT: 'Invest in cycling'

Trinidad and Tobago's Teniel Campbell atop the medal podium after winning the women's points race at the Elite Pan Am Championships on Sunday. -

A GOLDEN performance by endurance rider Teniel Campbell on Sunday capped another stellar performance by Trinidad and Tobago's cyclists on the international stage.

After the race, Campbell called on this country to improve its cycling programme and invest more money into the sport.

TT ended the 2022 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru with seven medals – four gold, one silver and two bronze. TT also finished second on the medal rankings behind Canada. It was the most medals won by this country at an Elite Pan American Championships.

Campbell, who had already captured silver and bronze at the meet, took gold in the women’s points race on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Olympian finished with 30 points in the event to top the podium.

Finishing second was Barbadian cyclist Amber Joseph with 27 points and Canadian Sarah Van Dam grabbed bronze with 17 points.

On Facebook, Campbell called for more support and structure locally. She said, "Time for a SUSTAINABLE development program with SMART goals and INVESTMENT plans for Team TTO cyclist.

She added, "Can't forget the NEED for cohesive staff members that the athletes can TRUST."

On Saturday, Campbell earned her second medal of the championships in the women’s individual pursuit.

She earned silver behind Canadian Adele Desgagnes in the 3K race.

On Thursday, Campbell took bronze in the women’s elimination event.

Canadian Sarah Van Dam won gold and Mexican Yareli Acevedo claimed silver.

The Prime Minister praised Campbell on Sunday in a Facebook post. He said, "Gold for Teniel. Well Done! Cyclist Teniel Campbell won Gold in the Women's Point Race at the Pan American Elite Track Cycling Championships Lima, Peru."

The TT Cycling Federation also commended Campbell on Facebook, saying, "Congratulations @teniel__campbell on your outstanding performance at the Pan American Elite Track Cycling Championship."

TT cyclist Nicholas Paul was in scintillating form in Peru also.

Paul won the men's sprint and keirin and joined forces with Kwesi Browne and Zion Pulido to take top honours in the men's team sprint.

Campbell's brother Akil also left the Pan Am Championships with a medal copping bronze in the men's scratch race.

TT cyclists have brought smiles to fans over the past few weeks as at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which ended on August 8, Paul copped three medals. He won gold in the men's keirin event, silver in the men's sprint and bronze in the 1K time trial.

Former TT cycling stars Roger Gibbon and Gene Samuel, in interviews with Newsday, both commended Paul for his effort in Birmingham.

On Saturday night, Akil finished ninth in the men's omnium in Peru.

Akil was in contention to win a medal as after three of the four events he was in third position.

He was second in the scratch race, fourth in the tempo race and sixth in the elimination. Akil had a disappointing points race and dropped in the standings and out of medal contention.

Pan Am medallists:

Nicholas Paul – sprint gold, keirin gold, team sprint gold

Teniel Campbell – points race gold, individual sprint silver, elimination race bronze

Akil Campbell – scratch race silver

Kwesi Browne – team sprint gold

Zion Pulido – team sprint gold