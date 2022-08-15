Furniture Boys, More Fire win in Norman’s cricket

Misfit's batsman Nicholas Boodoo in a recent match vs Rampage team in the Norman's Windball League in Tacarigua. - Sureash Cholai

FURNITURE Boys and More Fire crushed their opponents when matches in the Norman’s Windball 12-over Cricket League continued at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua, on August 7.

In the Over-40 division, Furniture Boys posted 110/6 against Max Out batting first with Billy Seerattan lashing 24 and Roger Bhola scoring 23.

For Max Out, Stephen Joseph snatched 2/14 and Wendell Jackman picked up 2/20.

In response, Max Out could only muster 58/5 in their 12 overs as Furniture Boys won by 52 runs. Selwyn Williams made 16 for Max Out and Anil Ragoonath was the best bowler for Furniture Boys with 2/16.

In the premier division, former national youth cricketers Stephan Wharwood and Brian Christmas guided More Fire to an impressive 103/3 against XIL. Wharwood struck 50 not out and Christmas contributed 29.

XIL could only manage 36/9 in their 12 overs as More Fire completed a 64-run victory. Sanjiv Gooljar grabbed 2/2 and Anil Boodoo took 2/14 for More Fire.

Summarised Scores:

August 6

Premier division

Level All Stars 47/9 - Keshore Boodoo 20; Aroon Gopiechandsingh 3/5; Jesse Diaz 2/7 vs Talparo Youths 51/5 - Wendell Adams 15; Richard Siewah 2/10. Talparo Youths won by five wickets.

Heavy Hitters 64 - Aneil Sammy 16, Joshua Ramrattan 10; Rick Kassie 3/14, Rashad Mohammed 2/7 vs United All Stars 53/6 - Kern Ramdeen 12, Rick Cassie 11. Heavy Hitters won by 11 runs.

The Mini Bar Reload 46/5 - Sunil Boodansingh 15; Avin Charles 2/5 vs Posion Sports 47/6 - Dante Peters 16; Joshua Charles Millen 2/19. Posion won by four wickets.

Over-40 division

United All Stars 78/6 - Ryan Valentine 19 not out, Juan Carlos Narine 16; Fareed Karim 2/3, Carlos Samlal 2/16 vs Anthrax 67/6 - Sheldon Balroop 21, FarDeen Ali 14; Andre Watson 2/6; Peter Mahase 2/13. United All Stars won by 12 runs.

August 7

Over-40 division

Furniture Boys 110/6 - Billy Seerattan 24, Roger Bhola 23; Stephen Joseph 2/14, Wendell Jackman 2/20 vs Max Out 58/5 - Selwyn Williams 16; Anil Ragoonath 2/16. Furniture Boys won by 52 runs.

More Fire 44/6 - Neil Balroop 16; Hayden Chandree 2/3, Kwesi Ragguatte 2/6 vs Culture 46/2 - Frankie Ragoonanath 12, Ryan Cassie 11. Culture won by eight wickets.

Premier division

More Fire 103/3 - Stephan Wharwood 50 not out, Brian Christmas 29 vs XIL 36/9 - Sanjiv Gooljar 2/2, Anil Boodoo 2/14. More Fire won by 64 runs.

Moon Dogs 67/6 - Steve Alfonzo 17, Dale Pran 14; Vikash Harrylochan 2/13 vs CSK 73/3 - Vikash Harrylochan 22, Hanuman Moonsammy 14, Chris McComie 3/14. CSK won by seven wickets.

Homies 73/5 - Saeed Mohammed 43 not out; Renny Bedasie 2/10, Randy Jaipaul 2/12 vs Misfits 74/9 - Dexter Ramdhanie 12, Toney Jabormike 12; Ted Rampersad 2/11. Misfits won by one wicket.