Former Newsday editor found dead

Suzanne Mills.

The body of former Newsday journalist Suzanne Mills was found at her Diamond Vale home on Sunday night.

Police reported that neighbours called them after noticing a smell coming from her house at Aquamarine Drive.

Her body was removed from the house and will be taken to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In August 2019, Mills was reported missing to police but was found the following day.

Mills, 59, was the daughter of Therese Mills, founding editor-in-chief of Newsday.