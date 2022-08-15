Edwards, Britton win Silver Bowl table tennis titles

Aleena Edwards -

ALEENA Edwards and Shemar Britton were crowned champions of the Insurance Company of the West Indies Ltd Silver Bowl Table Tennis Senior Championships 2022 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua, on Sunday.

Guyanese Britton, representing Queen’s Park, defeated Barbadian Tyrese Knight in the men’s singles final 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6.

In the semifinals, Britton outlasted Jonathan Van Lange 11-5, 12-10, 11-5 and Knight got past Tobagonian Derron Douglas 11-3, 11-5, 4-11, 11-7.

In the women’s singles, experienced national player Edwards won the title with an 11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 2-11, 12-10 win over her niece Imani Edwards-Taylor.

In the semifinals, Edwards defeated upcoming national player Chloe Fraser 11-7, 11-13, 11-4, 11-13, 11-9 and Edwards-Taylor was a 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 11-7 over Linda Partap-Boodhan.

Aleena was surrounded by family in the tournament as her other niece Jesenia Edwards was her coach.

After winning the title, Aleena said, “My six-year-old niece was my coach and she told me, ‘Aunty, say: I believe I can.’”

Aleena was elated to finish on top after not competing for years. “This win is for her cause she believed I could have done it and so we did. After three years of no competition it really meant a lot for me and what warmed my heart was knowing my six-year-old niece was right in my corner coaching me.”