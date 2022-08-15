Comedian Tommy Joseph hospitalised, needs help

Tommy Joseph - File Photo

Beloved comedian Tommy Joseph is warded at the San Fernando General Hospital after suffering a stroke a few days ago.

His colleagues and friends have taken to Facebook to appeal for financial assistance on his behalf.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family with expenses, as he has been out of work since the start of the pandemic two years ago. Joseph has been struggling with poor health for some time.

A comedy show titled Stand-Up with Tommy is scheduled for August 20 at Sensational Sammy Seafood Plus, Eastern Main Road, Arima. Top entertainers, comedians and DJ’s will be featured at the show expected to start at 6 pm. Tickets are priced at $200.

People interested in donating can do so via https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/stand-up-with-tommy.

In a Facebook post, one of his associates said Joseph suffered a stroke a few days ago, and a CT scan revealed another issue which requires emergency surgery. Reports indicate Joseph has heart-related issues.

Another poster called on all of TT to lend their support and prayers.

“Please let the authorities know that he's a cultural icon, please let them know that we need him alive and well. Minister of Health can you please look into this for our brother whom we so love as a comedian. Please, someone in authority, help us to keep our brother alive,” the poster wrote.

Calls were made to Joseph’s wife Judy but she did not answer.

Anyone interested in assisting can call 342-4980 or 746-6577.