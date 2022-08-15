175 new covid19 cases, no deaths

File photo

There have been no additional covid19-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Monday.

The total number of deaths as of Monday afternoon thus remains at 4,079.

The ministry also reported there were 175 new covid19 cases as of Monday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 13 and 14.

The number of total active cases is 7,172.

As of Monday, there were 164,022 recovered covid19 patients, with 15 people being discharged from public health facilities and 172 recovered community cases.

The update reported there were 216 patients in hospital, with 6,956 patients in home self-isolation and 14 patients in step-down or transition facilities.

The update reported that 715,939 people are fully vaccinated, while 684,061 people have received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine, and 167,744 booster doses have been administered.