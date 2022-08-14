Suspected bandit shot dead in Caura

File photo

A suspected bandit was shot dead during an attempted robbery at Caura on Saturday.

The dead man was identified as Leonardo Borel, 25, of Saddle Road, Maraval.

According to reports, around 12.50 am on Saturday, a white Nissan Tiida pulled up alongside two men liming along Caura Royal Road and Borel got out of the car, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

One of the men took out his licensed gun and shot Borel several times. Borel died on the scene.

The driver of the car drove off and left Borel behind.