Silverbowl table-tennis knockout begins on Sunday

Christoff Roberts of WASA Table Tennis Club during his match against Vasdev Bob Roopnarine of Powergen during the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies Limited) Silverbowl Table Tennis Championship at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Saturday. - JEFF K MAYERS

GUYANA’S world-ranked Shermar Britton (Queen’s Park) and Bajan Tyrese Knight (D’Abadie Youths) are expected to face stiff opposition from the likes of Trinidad and Tobago’s Derron Douglas and Curtis Humphreys when the 2022 ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies Limited) Silverbowl Table Tennis Championship knockout stages begins at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua on Sunday from 10 am.

The pair finished first and second respectively after Saturday’s men’s singles second round group matches and will be hoping to maintain their good run of form against a host of local talents.

Additionally, the women’s knockout round is scheduled to serve off at the same time.