Evangeline Pardasie, 23, finds her future in oil, gas sector

Evangeline Pardasie, president of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, says the oil and gas sector will continue to exist but in the form of renewable energy. - Marvin Hamilton

VISHANNA PHAGOO

After being rejected for sixth form many times from different secondary schools upon getting her results for the CSEC exams, Evangeline Pardasie, 23, did not let it deter her future.

She said was dejected for a while until she joined the Kenson School of Production Technology (KSPT), San Fernando, inspired by her interest in the oil and gas industry.

"The same day I received my CSEC results and met with the principal of my school – Naparima Girls' High School – to apply for form six and I was told, 'No,' my late father drove myself and my mother to two other schools where we received the same response. 'No.'

"As a 16-year-old fresh out of form five, I was concerned about my future and tertiary education, especially since school was set to open in less than a month."

"I had no sense of direction or purpose at the time, but I had always had a love for the oil and gas industry. As a result, I decided to pursue a career in the industry and earned an international vocational qualification as an oil and gas process technician from KSPT."

Pardasie said because of KSPT, she joined the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), where she served as a secretary for the 2015-2016 academic year. She continued her studies at the University of TT (UTT) and earned a national engineering technician's diploma in petroleum engineering and a bachelor's of applied science in petroleum engineering.

"Throughout my academic journey at UTT, I have been fortunate enough to have served on the UTT SPE student chapter board on multiple occasions. I have previously served as secretary in 2018, and I served as president for three consecutive years, 2020-2022. Furthermore, I was also part of the SPE sustainability programme sub-committee and the SPE diversity and inclusion sub-committee. In 2019 and 2021, I was honoured to have been awarded the SPE bursary award."

This bursary award is a loan agreement between the SPE and

the Ministry of Education. Pardasie said she chose this field of study because the world will always need energy, but she always liked the feeling of being responsible for the economics of a country and the environment.

"The world will always require energy, and petroleum engineers are responsible for locating, recovering, and maintaining the world's oil and gas supplies. They use cutting-edge technology to develop new methods of oil discovery and drilling. I desired a position where what you do is critical to today's economies. Petroleum engineers ensure the safety of people, communities, wildlife and the environment during the drilling process."

She said she also admires the number of power petroleum engineers TT has, since they are responsible for improving efficiency in the sector and making prices more affordable for customers.

As president, Pardasie guides the student chapter so it can develop and serve the students of UTT and even the community. She is the chapter's primary spokesman by planning and co-ordinating student chapter meetings and interacts with sponsors to keep them informed of SPE's projects, objectives and events.

But her responsibilities do not stop there, as she also works full-time in digital marketing and administration for a group of companies in the industry. She began two years ago after she had finished her first year of university and saw the opportunity as a unique one to be part of the industry.

"I’ve gained extensive experience and was exposed to different areas of work such as health, environment, safety

and quality (HESQ), accounting, wire rope and rigging, scaffold and access solutions, industrial oil and gas products, equipment rental, marketing and general day-to-day operations and administration."

Pardasie doesn't spend all her time at work or university, she is heavily involved in community service and charity work such as hosting Christmas toy drives, delivering food hampers to families in need and donating stationery for the graduating class of Claxton Bay Senior Anglican Primary School.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always had a burning passion and desire to help others, and make a difference and impact in their lives. It warms my heart just to see someone smile or their face light up because you were able to do something nice for them. I've always believed that perseverance and passion make a goal worthwhile to pursue."

All of her charity work is done through her NGO – the EVA Foundation – established in November 2020. She said her foundation aims to provide a sustainable approach to solving some of society's biggest challenges and she considers it her biggest accomplishment. Pardasie said when she's alone, she prefers the company of motivational books and the natural wonders.

"I enjoy reading books that inspire, motivate, and promote growth and development. I also enjoy spending time with family and friends, playing with my dog and being outdoors in nature."

Pardasie offered advice to those who may be sceptical to become a petroleum engineer and said the first step is to never think that the industry is impossible to succeed in.

"If God puts a gift in you, there is more than enough room for you. Every industry has highs and lows, and the oil and gas industry is no exception. Many people are unsure whether it is worthwhile to pursue a career in the oil and gas industry, particularly petroleum engineering, because the industry is known to be cyclical with extreme highs and lows; I was in the same boat at one point. Though we are transitioning to renewable energy, it is clear that the oil and gas sector will continue to exist, though in a different form."

She added that people should ask themselves how they can better position themselves for the future of the industry.

"My best advice is to strive to be the best in whatever field you choose. Put in the effort and diligence. Don't just study to pass an exam; make sure you can 'walk the walk' as well as 'talk/write the talk' – knowledge, understanding and application all work in tandem."

Pardasie addressed girls and young women now finding their groove in the industry and said once the will is there they can make a career they love out of it.

"If something interests you, ask if there are opportunities to get involved. There’s no one trajectory. We all have our callings on this planet, and I urge you to not stop until you find yours."