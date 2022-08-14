Enjoy An August Evening at La Joya

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, august means “marked by majestic dignity or grandeur.”

That is exactly what patrons of An August Evening can expect with exceptional local performers such as 3canal, LeAndra, John Arnold, Marva Newton, Lynette Louis, Nathanael, and David Bereaux on the roster.

NCRHA media and public relations officer, and former journalist Ucill Cambridge is trying her hand as the promoter. She made some calls and put together a show which is scheduled for August 20 at La Joya Auditorium, Curepe.

“It came together because of a lot of goodwill.”

Cambridge is promoting the event under the name Issachar Event. Explaining Issachar is a biblical name, she said, “There’s a reference in the Bible to the sons of Issachar and they were known to be king-makers. They had great discernment. They had the ability to take people from one level to another. They created great people.”

She told Sunday Newsday Arnold, a jazz pianist, will be bringing calypso and jazz, and will be supported by Tobagonian singer Lynette Louis. Bereaux has prepared a set using Lord Kitchener’s music and so will bring nostalgia and “that long-time calypso feeling.”

Ryan “Nathanael” Hamilton is a gospel and crossover gospel singer with a penchant for ballads. He is expected to “bring a really mellow vibe” to the evening; while singer LeAndra Head has the widest repertoire of the cast, including jazz, contemporary, Broadway and more.

“I’m not sure where she’s going to take us but I know wherever she goes, everyone will enjoy it and have fun.

“And at the end of all that good music 3canal’s going to come in and leave people feeling positive. They (patrons) are going to leave with a little jump and a little energy.”

Cambridge has also arranged for free cocktails by mixologist Fabian Carter and Slovenian wines from Mc Ray Imports during the first half hour of the show.

An August Evening will be held from 6-8 pm. Tickets can be bought by calling 747-4289 or 272-2584.