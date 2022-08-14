Campbell wins women’s points race gold at Pan Am Champs

TT cyclist Teniel Campbell, middle, on the podium after winning gold in the women's points race at the 2022 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru, on Sunday. Barbadian cyclist Amber Joseph, left, earned silver and Canadian Sarah Van Dam grabbed bronze. -

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell won gold in the women’s points race at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru, on Sunday.

Campbell finished with 30 points in the event to finish on top of the podium.

Finishing second was Barbadian cyclist Amber Joseph with 27 points and Canadian Sarah Van Dam grabbed bronze with 17 points.

It was Campbell’s third medal of the meet.

On Saturday, Campbell earned her second medal of the championships in the women’s individual pursuit.

She earned silver behind Canadian Adele Desgagnes in the 3K race.

On Thursday, Campbell took bronze in the women’s elimination event.

Canadian Sarah Van Dam won gold and Mexican Yareli Acevedo claimed silver.