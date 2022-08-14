Ace TT cyclist Paul pedals to third Elite Pan Am gold

Nicholas Paul - Sureash Cholai

NICHOLAS PAUL captured a hat-trick of 2022 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championship titles when he pedalled to men’s sprint gold on the penultimate day in Lima, Peru on Saturday.

Paul capped off a flawless performance at the Villa Deportivan Nacional Velodrome after defeating fellow UCI World Cycling Centre teammate and training partner Jair Tjon En Fa in straight rides in the sprint final.

In the opening ride, Paul demonstrated sheer power when he came from behind to match and better En Fa’s burst of speed on the final lap, to secure an early advantage.

In the second race, Paul and En Fa toyed with each other on the track before the former looked for an early break. En Fa however, caught up with Paul and held a slim lead.

But Paul would have none of it and again showed his mettle on the track, to blast past En Fa and to his third gold medal showing in Peru.

The pair shared smiles and congratulated each other after the race knowing they will soon resume training together in Switzerland.

Paul’s commanding sprint display completed a golden sweep of Pan Am events for the TT cyclist.

On Wednesday, he opened his gold medal account by topping the field in the men’s team sprint with compatriots Kwesi Browne and Zion Pulido. The next day, the ace rider extended his run of good form by copping the keirin title.

Additionally on Saturday, women’s pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell earned her second medal of the championships in the women’s individual pursuit.

Up against Canadian Adele Desgagnes in the gold medal race, Campbell was unable to better her opponent in the 3-kilometre race.

In the qualifying round however, Campbell shattered the national 3km individual pursuit record with a blistering time of three minutes and 37.939 seconds.

She erased former cyclist Alexandra Bovell’s 2015 record by 15 seconds. Her time was also fastest in the opening round.

Additionally, endurance cyclist Akil Campbell sat in bronze medal position after three of four omnium events on Saturday night.

He was second, behind American Peter Moore, in the scratch race, fourth in the tempo race and sixth in the elimination. Only the points race was yet to begin before press time on Saturday night.

Also on Friday night, road cyclist Alexi Costa Ramirez finished ninth after completing four rounds of women’s omnium. Sylese Christian also placed 18th in the 500m time trial.