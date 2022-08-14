4 covid19 deaths, 344 new cases

Image courtesy CDC

There were four covid19 related deaths between Friday and Saturday afternoon according to the Ministry of Health’s afternoon update. This brings the total number of deaths to 4,075.

They were two elderly men and two elderly women. Two had multiple comorbidities while two had a single comorbidity.

There were 344 new cases recorded from samples taken from August 11 to 12, which brought the total number of positive cases to 174,896.

There were 192 people in hospital with four in the intensive care unit and six in the high dependency unit, and 6,925 in home self-isolation.

Twenty people were discharged from public health facilities while 227 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 163,698, and the number of active cases to 7,123.

So far, 715,939 people completed their vaccination regime and 167,744 received their booster shots.