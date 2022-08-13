Zest up menu with avocadoes

Buttery and delicious, avocadoes are a complementary addition to any meal and salad.

When mashed and seasoned they can be served as a dip, sandwich spread, and the now iconic avocado toast. They are very nourishing as they contain many vitamins and minerals, such as folate, vitamin A, and potassium. They also contain useful amounts of protein, iron, magnesium and vitamins C, E, and B6 and are loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, the good fat (like olive oil).

The best avocadoes are unblemished, with smooth and shiny skins. Avoid those that have wrinkled skins as this indicates that they are either overripe, or have been picked too soon. Ripe avocadoes are usually slightly soft around the top.

Here is some interesting avocado trivia: avocadoes range in size and colour according to the type. They can range from dark green to yellow to crimson.

They are the only fruit that start to ripen after they have been picked from the tree. A mature pear can be left on the tree up to six months without spoiling. They have more protein than any other fruit and also more fat then any other fruit.

So as with all other things, enjoy them through the season, within reason.

Tomato avocado salad

2 large ripe tomatoes, coarsely chopped into ½-inch pieces

½ green bell pepper, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped (red or white onion)

1 14-oz tin black beans, drained and rinsed and drained again

1 8-oz tin corn, drained, rinsed and drained again

2 clove garlic, minced

4 tbs lime juice

¼ cup olive oil

½ tsp sugar

1 large avocado cut into ½-inch pieces

⅓ cup chopped chives

2 tbs chadon beni

salt to taste

Combine in a large glass bowl the tomatoes, pepper, onion, beans and corn.

Combine garlic, lime juice, olive oil, sugar and salt. Whisk well or emulsify with a food processor or blender.

Pour onto tomatoes and beans in bowl and toss gently

Refrigerate until ready for use, just about one hour.

Before serving add the avocado, toss gently, and sprinkle on chives and chadon beni..

Serves 6

Creamy avocado and crab soup

½ lb cooked crabmeat, picked over

2 large ripe avocadoes, peeled, and cut into 1-inch pieces

4 tbsp butter

1 small onion, minced

1 clove garlic minced

¼ hot pepper, minced

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 tbsp chopped chives for garnish

Mash the crab with the avocado and set aside.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter, add onion, garlic and pepper and cook until fragrant.

Stir in flour and cook until mixture becomes slack.

Add milk and stock, cook stirring until thick.

Stir in cream and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Stir in avocado and crab.

Cook until warm.

Serve garnished with chives.

Serves 4

Caribbean gazpacho with avocado and lime

1 28-oz tin whole tomatoes, drained

1 tbs lime juice

2 tbs olive oil

1 cup tomato juice

1 clove garlic

1 tsp salt

½ tsp sugar

½ tsp oregano

¼ cup celery, chopped

1 small cucumber, chopped

¼ cup sliced olives

½ hot pepper, seeded and chopped

¼ cup chopped onion, soaked in cold water for ½ hour

¼ cup green bell pepper, chopped

1 small avocado, peeled and diced

¼ cup chopped cilantro or chadon beni

In a blender puree tomatoes with juice, lime juice, pepper, garlic, salt, oregano and tomato juice.

Stir in the balance of ingredients. Sprinkle with olives and herbs.

Stir in avocado before serving.

Chill before serving.

Serves 6 to 8

