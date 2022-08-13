West Indies Women Under-19 level T20 series

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

WEST Indies Women Under-19 levelled the five-match T20 series against USA Women Under-19 after they won the second T20 by a narrow margin at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, United States on Tuesday.

An unbeaten 40 not out (55 balls, two fours) from Shalini Samaroo powered West Indies to a thrilling one-run victory.

Samaroo’s knock, coupled with a brisk 20 (12 balls) from Asabi Callender, took the visitors to 100/4 off their 20 overs. Once again Bhumika Bhadriraju was one of the USA’s top bowlers, finishing with 2/19, while Suhani Thadani had 1/10.

In their reply, the US fell short as the West Indies bowlers did a great job to level the five-match series. Geetika Kodali was once again the USA’s topscorer, striking a 21-ball 24 not out which included two fours, as her team had the uphill run chase due to the frequent loss of wickets in the top order.

Snigdha Paul was the next best scorer with 13 (15 balls).

KD Mitchell continued her destructive right-arm medium pace, finishing with figures of 3/8. Samaroo, Callender and Zaida James picked up a wicket each.

West Indies coach Steve Liburd said, “Two games down, I think the performance of the team so far has been good based on focus areas we discussed heading into the series. First game there was a bit of nerves around and then in the second game the girls really implemented what we spoke about. It’s not the finished article as yet but after two games, I think we’re heading in the right direction in this five-match series.”