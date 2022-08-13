WASA: Service disruption in San Juan/Laventille, Point Fortin

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has advised people in Point Fortin and San Juan/Laventille that there will be a disruption in service on Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm and Monday from 8.30 am to 4 pm, respectively.

Customers in parts of Point Fortin and La Brea will be affected as the authority will be facilitating maintenance work to be done by the TT Electrical Commission (TTEC) at the Point Fortin Desalination Plant.

While San Juan/Laventille customers will be affected as repairs to a leaking 16 inch diameter pipeline will be done to the Valsayn B Booster Station at the corner of Stratham Lodge Road and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

WASA advised that it may take up to 24 hours for the regular water supply to be restored in some affected areas following the resumption of operations at the facility.

The affected areas in San Juan/Laventille are Febeau Village, Sunshine Avenue, Laventille Road, Bagatelle Road, Malick, Trou Macaque Road, Pashley Street and Success Village, Laventille.

The affected areas in Point Fortin are Point Fortin proper, parts of Techier, Vance River, Merrimac, Vessigny, TGU, La Brea (up to the Pitch Lake), Parrylands, Cochrane, Mahaica, Lot 10, Cochrane, Savannah, Harriman Park, Clifton Hill and Reservoir Hill.

All customers are asked to contact the authority for more information or assistance at 800-4420/26.