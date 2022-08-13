TT the overall winner at Super Cup

THE EDITOR: I looked at the UEFA Super Cup Wednesday live on paid TV. The game was played in Helsinki, Finland. At the final whistle Real Madrid had beaten Frankfurt 2-0.

The highlight of the game for me was seeing a TT flag near the halfline in the stadium. I am proud to be TT. It is amazing that anywhere in the world you can find someone from TT.

To the individual who placed the TT flag for the world to see, thank you from a grateful national.

Winning is not everything. It is the only thing. Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup. TT was the overall winner.

A RAMPERSAD

via e-mail