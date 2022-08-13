Trinidad and Tobago U-19s lose to Guyana in regional tourney

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

Trinidad and Tobago lost their first round three-day match against Guyana by 41 runs in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 tournament at Park Hill in St Vincent, on Friday.

Guyana were dismissed for 160 in their second innings after resuming the day on 116/4.

Rampertab Ramnauth struck 49 and Shamar Yearwood made 30 for Guyana. Bowling for TT, Vasant Singh and Joshua Davis grabbed 3/36 and 2/33, respectively.

Chasing 194 for victory, TT were all out for 152 with Narad Kissoondath cracking 47 and Olando James hitting 29.

Mavendra Dindyal helped Guyana pull off the win with 4/24 and Jonathan Rampersaud took 2/50.

In another match, Leeward Islands and Windward Islands played to a draw.

The result of the Barbados-Jamaica contest was not available up to press time, on Friday.

Round two bowls off on Monday.