MIC-IT approved to offer more programmes

Fresh bread arranged in the letters MIC and salads prepared by students in the MIC-IT programme in Macoya. File photo -

The MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) received approvals to offer training and conduct assessments in the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) programmes.

The CVQ programmes are carpentry, commercial food preparation, crop production, electrical installation, general office administration, masonry, plumbing, welding. The institution will also offer TT National Vocational Qualifications (TTNVQ) in areas such as food and beverage which will include bar and restaurant service. The programmes are levels one to three.

In a release, the MIC-IT said this renewal will last for another three years as a training provider and a workforce assessment centre (WAC) by the National Training Agency (NTA). The institute added that this approval was given after "rigorous audits by the NTA" and was based on MIC-IT’s management system, qualified staff and centre facilities.