Judiciary: No injunction by court in relocation of families matter

ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point. FILE PHOTO -

THE Judiciary of the Republic of TT has clarified inaccuracies made in a daily newspaper on Friday, in relation to the relocation of families to make way for the expansion of the ANR Robinson Airport in Tobago.

A media release by the Judiciary said, "There is at this time in place no injunction or no stay of proceedings granted by the court in respect of any of the families that are affected by the expansion of the ANR Robinson Airport in Tobago.

The release said at this time the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries is not in possession of the land. "As a result of hearings before the court on Monday and Tuesday, an undertaking was given by the Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries through the Attorney General of TT not to issue a Warrant of Possession pursuant to Section 30 of the Land Acquisition Act against the occupiers and/or owners of Plot Number N61A, Bon Accord, Tobago, said to belong now or formerly to Jocelyn Mc Kenna, Horace Henry and others. That undertaking continues until August 26, 2022."

The Judiciary called on "the print and other media to report on court proceedings accurately so as to obviate misunderstandings that could inflame situations that are already volatile."