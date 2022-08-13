Harbour Master impounded, six Trinis charged in Anderson Peters incident

Anderson Peters - AP PHOTO

THE Harbour Master pleasure boat, owned by businessman and party promoter Peter Scoon, was impounded by Grenada authorities, two days after Grenadian sport hero Anderson Peters was beaten and thrown off the boat.

A request for a warrant of arrest for the MV Harbour Master and “the owners of and parties interested in the Motor Vessel ‘Harbour Master” was made by Derick F Sylvester and Associates on Friday.

Grenadian authorities officially arrested the boat, meaning that it would not be able to leave Grenada until further instructed by Grenadian courts.

Xiomara Cherebin-Forsyth, acting registrar of the Grendadian Supreme court, instructed the Chief Immigration Officer that the vessel had been impounded.

“I have to inform you that the ship SV Yacht “Harbour Master” now lying anchor at The Carenage in the parish of St George in the state of Grenada has been arrested by warrant issued out of this Court and that you should not clear her for sailing until you have further instructions,” the court order said.

Six men were also detained and later charged in relation to the altercation. John Alexander, 55, a deckhand from Arima; Mikhail John, 35, a sailor from San Juan; Captain Noel Cooper, 42; and Lance Wiggins, 45, and Sheon Jack, 28, both sailors from Cocorite, were all charged with causing grievous harm and stealing.

Maraval police officer Abiola Benjamin, 40, was also arrested and charged with assault on Peters.

Alexander, John, Cooper, Wiggins and Jack were also charged with causing grievous harm to Kiddon Peters, Anderson’s brother.

All six men will appear before a magistrate on August 15 to answer to the charges.

A voice note from a Grenadian woman claiming to have witnessed the event on Wednesday said Peters was asked to leaved the vessel as it prepared for another sailing, but he failed to do so. A fight allegedly broke out between Peters and crew members ending with Peters being thrown off the boat.

A video circulating on social media depicted Peters and three men scuffling on the ramp at the boat’s stern.

A man eventually picked Peters up and threw him off the boat, causing him to hit the concrete jetty then fall into the water.

Reports coming out of Grenada indicated that Peters was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

This is not the first time that Scoon faced legal action because of one of his vessels, or the first time Grenadians were allegedly assaulted by TT nationals.

Last Boxing Day about 100 people were processed and released after a report was made to police that there was a party on board the MV Pelican, also owned by Scoon.

Scoon was charged with breaching the public health ordinance by holding a public party and for operating a party boat in contravention to the public health ordinance. He was one of 92 people facing charges coming out of the event.

On March 2 sailors aboard Grenadian vessel MV Rayniah J were allegedly intercepted by officers of the TT Coast Guard, and were beaten. Coast Guard officials are continuing investigations into this matter.

President of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) and ex-TT Olympic Committee boss Brian Lewis condemned the assault on Peters.

“There are no words to adequately express my regret, disappointment and dismay at what was seen on the video of an altercation involving Grenada and Caribbean sport hero Anderson Peters,” Lewis said. “There are lessons from this unfortunate situation that we can all learn from as we continue to mentor and nurture and support our Caribbean athletes, youth and young people to fulfil their potential and aspirations.”

He wished Anderson a speedy and full recovery.