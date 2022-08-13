Father shocked over son's murder in Ste Madeleine

File photo

ALAN Maloney, 64, was in a state of shock on Saturday over the murder of his 40-year-old son Aaron.

According to police reports, Aaron had bought food from a bar close to his father's home at Manahambre Road, Ste Madeleine around 12.01 am.

He was eating outside of his father's house when he was approached by a masked gunman who shot him several times and then fled into some bushes nearby.

When Newsday visited Maloney's home, he could not believe what had happened

"It's funny. I read papers years ago with this sort of thing and I love to see movies."

Maloney said he and Aaron were never close.

"He never used to stay one place. He really used to keep on moving." Two weeks ago, Aaron came to Maloney's house and was staying with him.

Maloney said Aaron spent 11 years in the US and was deported to TT in 2013.

He added that Aaron used to work as a private security guard.

Police investigations are continuing.