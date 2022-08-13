Cudjoe on Tobago airport land evictions: Eleven residents refused to negotiate with the State

Shamfa Cudjoe.

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe says, to date, there are 11 occupants in Zone D of the ANR Robinson airport land acquisition initiative who have been served notices and who, over the past three years, refused to discuss compensation or negotiate with the State.

On Thursday, employees from China Railway Construction, supervised by police, attempted to evict two families from their homes on Crompston Trace, Bon Accord as the State moved to acquire the properties for the airport expansion project.

Crompston Trace, off Silk Cotton Trace, Bon Accord, falls within Zone D, one of the areas earmarked for acquisition by the State.

The family’s belongings were removed from the house and placed on the side of the road.

But the THA quickly intervened. Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said in a statement the Commissioner of State Lands had received instructions to “pause the process.

“Therefore, the moving and demolition of Percy’s residence at Crown Point, have since been halted.”

Augustine said the residents and their attorney had received an emergency hearing and were to attend court on Thursday evening to have an injunction.

He added a previous injunction was filed by the residents in which the THA is named as one of the defendants.

Up to news time, there was no word about the injunction but Newsday understands that the families were allowed to stay in their homes for the time being.

In a post on her Facebook page on Friday, Cudjoe said 11 occupants were served warrants and the relevant action to clear the land and facilitate the progress of the project was executed by the State.

She said for every month the State isn’t allowed access to the earmarked space to advance the execution of the project, tax payers lose at least $5 million.

At present, Cudjoe said six people with structures within Zone D have negotiated and settled ex-gratia payments with the State at a total cost of $687,000.

“At the end of the day, it is a difficult exercise in striking a balance between Tobago’s development and the interests of these 11 people,” she said

“Each case is different with some property owners having already received payments for the same said lands decades ago and their descendants or relatives now requesting additional payments for the same properties.”

Cudjoe is hoping the issue will be peacefully resolved.

“As we experience this challenging chapter in our development, I look forward to the peaceful resolution and the advancement of the airport project towards the holistic development of all Tobagonians.”