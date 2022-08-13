Boycott another example of failed UNC leadership

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: The transient headlines and national buzz on the decision of the UNC to refuse to participate in the public consultation on local government operationalisation is the political reaction that political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar desired with the action.

This action is a continuity of a long line of poor leadership decisions by Persad-Bissessar’s UNC that has the party in Opposition today and a significant factor in driving many UNC supporters from being involved with the party. The boycott also significantly shows the lack of any political spine of each and every local government representative, much like the spinelessness of the Members of Parliament.

UNC spokesperson MP Khadijah Ameen cited inequality of treatment by the Government regarding UNC-controlled corporations and the many failed discussions at various levels as the rationale for the boycott. Unfortunately, engaging with the UNC is like wrestling with a pig; you should never wrestler with a pig, you just get dirty and the pig enjoys it.

The UNC consistently has shown that if it is not in control of the process it is unwilling to participate or engage the process even if it is in the national interest. It has revealed that it is loath or unable to join in the apparatus of state so instead the UNC residents in the boycotting corporations will now have to accept the decisions taken at the consultation and the UNC will again gripe that those decisions are unfair and do not take its corporations into consideration.

The UNC has never taken action against the alleged inequality of treatment of their corporations. Instead of attending the public consultation and using that as a soapbox to highlight their issues at a national level and allowing the media to report on it, the UNC opts to take the lazy route of staying home.

The death grip of Persad-Bissessar over the office holders of the UNC was however highlighted by this boycott. It showed that UNC councillors, like MPs, senators and national executive members, are only concerned about holding on to personal power, which they all see flowing from the political leader. This selfish and self-serving motive trumps what is good for the country and party.

Instead these UNC office holders operate at the behest of Persad-Bissessar for their political office. In the symbiotic exchange for that they in turn support the failed leadership of Persad-Bissessar so that they will be assured reappointment come the next local government or general election.

DEVANT MAHARAJ

via e-mail