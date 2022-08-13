3 shot at The Residence, one dies at hospital

The Residence, One Woodbrook Place, Woodbrook where three men where shot before one died at the Port of Spain General Hospital. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

A 34-year-old man of Lange Park, Chaguanas died at the Port of Spain General Hospital on Saturday morning after he and two others were shot while liming at The Residence nightclub.

Police said Nikhal Luthra was on the patio of The Residence, One Woodbrook Place, Woodbrook at about about 2.30 am when he was shot.

Police said the gunman came out of a white Toyota Axio and opened fire, hitting Luthra and another man, of Westmoorings, to the back of their heads. The man remains critical at the hospital while the third man, of Princes Town, who was shot in the abdomen, is warded in a stable condition.

No motive was given for the shooting.