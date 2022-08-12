Two shot dead at St Paul Street, Port of Spain

Stock photo

Two 51-year-old men are dead after a shooting at St Paul Street, Port of Spain, on Friday morning.

Police said Jason Stephen Martinez of Rodney Street, East Dry River, and Stephen Felix Joseph of Clifton Towers, St Paul Street, were liming when, at about 6.45 am, a white AD Wagon stopped near them.

A man got out of the car and shot them several times before getting back into the car and driving off.

When police arrived they found the men dead in the road.

The bodies were removed and taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James.