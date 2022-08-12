Survivor of deadly Moruga attack discharged from hospital

Police officers at the home of Sylda Mudie, 82, who was shot and killed by a male relative at their Edward Trace Moruga, home on Wednesday. Her son was also wounded in the attack. - Lincoln Holder

The man who survived Wednesday’s deadly attack at his family’s home in Moruga has been discharged from hospital.

Relatives said Derek Mudie, 55, who was chopped, attended a wake on Thursday night at the house at Edward Trace in Basse Terre Village.

His 82-year-old mother, Sylda Mudie, was shot and chopped by her husband, Derek’s father, Carltus "Sankar" Mudie, mid-morning on Wednesday. The mother of two and grandmother of one died inside the house. She was a former lay minister at the St Vincent Ferrer RC Church.

Moruga police went to the house and saw the elderly man with a shotgun. They pleaded with him to drop it, but he refused. Instead, Mudie, a gardener, aimed the gun at the police. They shot him and took his licensed gun.

He was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. He died before dawn on Thursday.

Relatives and residents showered praise on Sylda Mudie, saying she was soft-spoken and caring.

As for her husband, a close relative said, "Today, he would talk nicely with you, and tomorrow he would pass you straight just so. We kept our distance from him,

"I cannot say what caused him to do what he did."

Derek Mudie lives in the US. He came to Trinidad on Saturday with his mother, who was returning after spending time with relatives abroad.

No one was at the house when Newsday visited it again on Friday.

Autopsies are yet to be done.

Investigations are ongoing.