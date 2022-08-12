Soca Warriors to compete at 2022 King's Cup in Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago men's team coach Angus Eve reacts during the friendly football international between Trinidad and Tobago and Bolivia in Sucre, Bolivia on January 21. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA. -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago men's football team will join host nation Thailand at the King’s Cup 2022 in Chiang Mai province, Thailand from September 22-25.

The TT Football Association (TTFA), according to a media release on Thursday, "accepted the invitation from the Thailand FA this week."

This will be TT’s third visit to Thailand for international friendlies, having visited in 2004 and 2018, losing to the hosts 3-2 and 1-0 respectively. Current men's coach Angus Eve was the captain of the 2004 squad under the guidance of the legendary Bertille St Clair.

The King’s Cup 2022 has confirmed three other will be teams taking part in the competition – hosts Thailand, Malaysia and Tajikistan.

The matches will be played on September 22 and 25, within the FIFA window and a draw will take place to determine the fixtures.

In the last King’s Cup held in 2019, the Curacao team were invited to participate with the Vietnamese and Indian teams. In that tournament, Curacao won the championship with a victory over Vietnam team in the final.

Eve said, in the media release, “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to get two international fixtures away from home during the FIFA window. Again, this is a continuation of our process towards getting the best possible team for the future which includes not just the Gold Cup 2023 and the next phase of Nations League matches but also the 2026 World Cup qualification.

“We are coming off a good run in the Concacaf Nations League with three consecutive victories and we will be looking to build on this in these (forthcoming) matches during the September window. I’d like to say thank you the Thailand FA for reaching out to us to offer this invitation, and to the normalisation committee and the TTFA for accepting and confirming all arrangements to ensure we are active in this FIFA window,” Eve added.