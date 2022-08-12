Man killed in Cunupia shoot-out with police

File photo

An unidentified man was killed in a shoot-out with police in Cunupia on Friday.

Police said Central Division Task Force officers responded to information that men with guns had been seen on Richard Lane, Cunupia. When they arrived at 9.45 am, they spotted a man of African descent with a dark complexion a slim build and plaited hair, armed with a gun.

When the man spotted them, he shot at them and tried to escape by running through a track.

Police chased him. While trying to escape he turned and fired at the police again. They returned fire, hitting him several times.

They took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police found a Glock 22 pistol.

Police are still trying to identify the man. His body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James pending identification.

Anyone with information on the man's identity can call 999, 800-TIPS or contact the nearest police station.