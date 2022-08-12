Legends win twice in ICWI Table Tennis

Curtis Humphreys. FILE PHOTO -

LEGENDS Utd have been the most impressive team in the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) Ltd TT Table Tennis Champions League tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua.

Legends recorded a 6-1 victory over Arima Table Tennis Club in round one, on Wednesday.

Niran Bissu was the only player to win a match for Arima, defeating Anson Lowkie 11-9, 11-8, 11-8.

Andrew Edwards of Legends outlasted Anthony Laquis 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5 and Lowkie bounced back to beat Laquis 9-11, 13-11, 11-9, 10-12, 15-13.

Kenneth Parmanand and Frankyln Seechan won two matches apiece for Legends. Parmanand eased past Edwin Humphreys 11-4, 11-8, 11-5 and then recorded another convincing win 11-7, 13-11, 11-6 over Colin Wong.

Seechan defeated Wong 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 and then got past Edwin 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7.

WASA Table Tennis Club and Smalta Crusaders also won matches in round one.

WASA defeated QPCC Table Tennis Club 5-4. Both WASA and QPCC won four singles matches each, but in the doubles contest Curtis Humphreys and Joel Henry sealed the contest for WASA. They defeated Joshua Maxwell and Javier King 5-11, 11-8, 11-6, 4-11, 11-9.

Crusaders got past North East West Table Tennis Club 5-3.

N’Kosi Rouse, Anthony Brown and Malik Gopaul won matches for Crusaders.

On Thursday, Legends continued their form with a 5-4 win over Crusaders in round two.

In other series, QPCC were 5-3 winners over North East West Table Tennis Club and Arima edged WASA 5-4.

Matches continue on Wednesday from 5.30 pm.