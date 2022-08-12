Lara, King rewarded for roles in 4x400m Commonwealth gold

Commonwealth athletes, from left, Kashief King, Dwight St Hillaire, Mauricia Prieto, Che Lara, and Jerod Elcock at the VIP Room, Piarco International Airport, Thursday. - AYANNA KINSALE

Quarter-milers Che Lara and Kashief King will receive the same financial reward of $125,000 each for their contributions to the Trinidad and Tobago men’s 4x400m relay team victory at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

This was confirmed by Ministry of Sport and Community Development assistant director of physical education and sport Patrice Charles at Thursday’s welcome ceremony for returning Commonwealth Games athletes at the Piarco International Airport.

Lara and King did not run in the final but ran integral legs in the semi-final to set up TT’s first Commonwealth 4x400m relay gold since 1966.

According to the ministry’s reward and incentives framework for medalling athletes, each relay gold medallist is assured $125,000.

The four runners in the final were Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara, Machel Cedenio and Jereem “The Dream” Richards.

At the welcome ceremony, TT’s Commonwealth athletics manager Dexter Voison asked Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe and Charles, if Lara and King would receive the same financial recognition.

Charles said, “All of the medalled athletes would receive (their rewards). If you were in the pool (team of athletes) and did not run, then you are not eligible for the reward.

“For example, in the 4x400m where we used all six athletes in the pool...all six were recognised and received medals, then all six will be receiving rewards.”

Guests at the Piarco VIP Lounge applauded the gesture.

Charles added, “The policy does not afford for those who qualify the team for the event. Only the team that was used at the Games will be rewarded.”

This means the ministry will distribute $750,000 to the six-member team. The men’s 4x100m team of Jerod Elcock, Kyle Greaux, Eric Harrision and Kion Benjamin, who earned silver, take home $62,500 each.

TT’s most accomplished Commonwealth Games cyclist, Nicholas Paul, stands to earn just under half a million dollars ($437,500) for his capture of keirin gold, sprint silver and 1km time trial bronze.

And Richards, who also retained his men’s 200m gold, is guaranteed to pocket $375,000.

Altogether, the ministry will pay out approximately $1.8m to TT’s Commonwealth Games medallists.