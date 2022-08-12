Guayaguayare woman, sons missing

- TTPS

On Thursday, a woman and her two children were reported missing to the Mayaro police.

Up to Friday, the whereabouts of Riann Richards, 28, and her sons, Zackry Smith, 11, and one-year-old Zayne John remained unknown.

They live at Newlands Village in Guayaguayare and were last seen on Wednesday.

The mother and children left at around 6 am, police said, to go to a clinic at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. About three hours later, Richards sent a text to a male relative saying they had arrived safely.

That was the last time the relative heard from her. All subsequent calls went unanswered. On Thursday, he reported Richards and her children missing.

The NGO Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, is helping the police search for the family.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call the Mayaro police station at 630-4333 or any other station.

People can also call the police at 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or report via the TTPS App.