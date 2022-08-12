Feeble West Indies surrender T20 series to New Zealand

West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks is bowled out by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner during the second T20 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, Friday. - AP

A feeble performance by West Indies in a must-win match against New Zealand saw the hosts lose by 90 runs in the second T20 match on Friday at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

The result gave the tourists an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand posted a commanding 215/5 in 20 overs batting first with Glenn Phillips leading the massacre. He cracked four fours and six sixes in his knock of 76 off 41 deliveries.

Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway also contributed to the massive total.

Mitchell struck 48 off 20 balls and Conway hit 42 off 34.

Left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy was the most successful bowler for West Indies with 3/40 in four overs, but his colleagues, including leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr (0/55), were expensive.

The West Indies batting struggled in response.

West Indies were 87/9 at one stage, before a 38-run partnership between McCoy and Walsh Jnr took the regional team to 125/9 in 20 overs.

McCoy top scored with 23 not out and Walsh was unbeaten on ten. Earlier, Rovman Powell made 21 off 18 deliveries.

Spinners Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell ended with identical figures of 3/15 in four overs.

The third and final T20 will be played at 2.30 pm, on Sunday.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

NEW ZEALAND 215/5 (20 overs) – Glenn Phillips 76, Daryl Mitchell 48, Devon Conway 42; Obed McCoy 3/40 vs WEST INDIES 125/9 (20 overs) – Obed McCoy 23 not out, Rovman Powell 21; Mitchell Santner 3/15, Michael Bracewell 3/15. New Zealand won by 90 runs.