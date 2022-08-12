Errol Fabien joins Griffith's political party

Errol Fabien.

Errol Fabien has been announced as the director of communications ofthe National Transformation Alliance (NTA) and a member of its National Governance Team.

Fabien, a comedian, actor, writer, radio presenter, TV producer and director, is the owner and founder of the local cultural TV station Gayelle.

He was a member of the West Indian Theatre Company from 1978-1982. He worked as a radio presenter for over 20 years.

In 2020 he tried to enter the political arena as an independent candidate for the St Joseph constituency.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, the NTA said Fabien would be responsible for “ensuring the party’s vision, mission and policies align strategically with its corporate identity and brand ethos to effectively connect with the NTA’s target audiences.”

NTA was founded by former commissioner of police Gary Griffith in May, when he officially invited the public to join the party in a video shared on social media.

Griffith was also reported as saying the NTA will not be forming coalitions with any other party to contest any election.

He is yet to announce the names of NTA’s full executive council.