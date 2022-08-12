Cricket administrator Khan honoured for service

Rasheed Khan, right, receives a plaque from chairman of the North East Zonal Council Parasram Singh. -

CRICKET administrator Rasheed Khan was honoured for his contribution to cricket in the North East Zone when the zone held an award function at the Guaico Government Primary School in Sangre Grande, on July 31.

Khan has been dedicated to the North East Zone, serving in a number of capacities, including umpire, coach and match referee.

He is also president of the Unity Sports Club. Khan helped develop the club, which uses the Housen Village Recreation Grounds.

The ground now has flood lights, pipe borne water, a pavilion with washrooms, seating accommodations and storage that is under construction.

Khan has previously been recognised for his contribution, as in 2002 he received the medal of merit for community service at the annual national awards ceremony on Independence Day.

Khan’s work has not gone unnoticed by the TT Cricket Board either, as in 2013 he was presented with an award for his service to cricket at its annual 57th award presentation function.

Khan is encouraging cricketers to explore all avenues in cricket ,as not everyone will make it to the highest level as a player.

“I started playing cricket as a cricketer, and today I am proud to say that I attended many courses given by the TT Cricket Board. I was successful in completing cricket courses at the Queen’s Park Oval.”

Khan was often overlooked in his playing days, despite showing ability as a batsman. However, his passion for the game did not die.

“As a fully qualified cricket umpire I officiated in cricket matches in the North and Central zones, Secondary Schools (cricket) and in the North East Zonal Council…as a match referee I officiated in cricket matches in the North East Championship of the TT Cricket Board.

"Also, I completed the curator’s course at the TT Cricket Board, learning how to fix turf wickets.

"I also officiated as an umpire at trial matches for ladies' and men senior teams to represent TT.”