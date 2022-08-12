CAPE, CSEC, CCSLC results to be released on September 5

In this July 14, 2020 file photo, form six students revise for a physics exam at St Mary's College, Port of Spain. Photo by Vidya Thurab -

PRELIMINARY results for this year's Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) will be released in St Lucia on September 5.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) announced this in a statement on Friday.

CXC said it has been working to have these results released either during the last week in August or the first week in September.

"Candidates can access their preliminary results online at https://www.cxc.org/student-results."

On September 1, CXC continued, regional education ministries will receive the preliminary results for the purpose of review and feedback if necessary.

A joint meeting of regional education ministries will be held on September 2.

In cases where requests for early release of results were made, CXC said, "Preliminary results will also be made available to universities at the same time as the Ministries of Education, to facilitate the matriculation of candidates."

Anyone requesting further information should contact CXC at 1 (246) 227-1700 or e-mail cxcezo@cxc.org (Barbados).