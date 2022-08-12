Are we truly emancipated?

THE EDITOR: Are we truly emancipated in TT?

You are empancipated when you think for yourself. You invest, create wealth. You are not only a consumer.

When you have one woman. When you are a present, competent father. When you buy assets not liabilities. When you save and invest part of your income.

When you teach your children about the importance, relevance, use of money early in life. When you send your children to the best school you can. You take responsibility for your success, failure, development.

So, are we truly emancipated in TT?

Emancipate yourself from mental slavery, TT, none but ourselves can free our minds.

No one is holding you back except you.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town